Financial Comparison: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BOK Financial pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $3.38 billion 2.41 $577.99 million $9.16 14.64 PCB Bancorp $209.37 million 1.57 $37.45 million $2.57 8.98

This table compares BOK Financial and PCB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 17.10% 9.36% 1.08% PCB Bancorp 17.89% 12.15% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOK Financial and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 8 3 1 2.42 PCB Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $129.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given PCB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Summary

BOK Financial beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

