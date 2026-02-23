Financial Analysis: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Corsair Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.29 -$567.75 million ($4.88) -2.96 Corsair Gaming $1.47 billion 0.41 -$12.47 million ($0.13) -43.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corsair Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bally’s. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.4% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -17.41% -63.71% -4.45% Corsair Gaming -0.87% 6.71% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bally’s and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 2 4 0 0 1.67 Corsair Gaming 1 2 4 1 2.63

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $7.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Bally’s.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Bally’s on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course. The International Interactive segment includes the European and Asian operations of Gamesys, a business-to-consumer iCasino operator. The North America Interactive segment covers a portfolio of sports betting, iGaming, and free-to-play gaming brands such as Bally’s Interactive, SportCaller, and Live at the Bike, and the North American operations of Gamesys. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

