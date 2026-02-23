Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stake Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $147.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

