EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 29th.
EVZ Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.
EVZ Company Profile
