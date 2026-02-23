EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 29th.

EVZ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

EVZ Company Profile

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel and smaller bolted steel plate tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel. This segment also engages in the installation and provision of ongoing support and maintenance for its products.

