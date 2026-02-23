EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $135.14.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

