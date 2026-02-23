Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.67), FiscalAI reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.73 million. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.050-3.120 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Weiss Ratings lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.99.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

