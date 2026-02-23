Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,512,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,533,000 after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,945,000 after acquiring an additional 589,376 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 765,145 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

