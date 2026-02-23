DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 6.8%

DigitalOcean stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,808,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 568,823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 784.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,411 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $14,582,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.