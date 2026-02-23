Critical Review: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Volatility and Risk
ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 137.13, indicating that its stock price is 13,613% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ECA Marcellus Trust I
|46.53%
|4.37%
|4.32%
|DXI Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-770.61%
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ECA Marcellus Trust I
|$4.15 million
|1.70
|$2.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
|DXI Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-$140,000.00
|($0.01)
|-30.00
ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.
Summary
ECA Marcellus Trust I beats DXI Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
About DXI Capital
DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
