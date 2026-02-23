Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 343.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,147,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Coupang worth $920,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

