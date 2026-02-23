Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP Shares Acquired by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,893 shares during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports accounts for about 16.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Corporacion America Airports worth $243,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 160.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Corporacion America Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.39%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

