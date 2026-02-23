Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.3750.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.
NYSE:CNR opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.34. Core Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.
Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.29%.
Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.
