Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $110.6380 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.42.
Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services
In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director William B. Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $869,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 485,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,750.38. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.
CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.
