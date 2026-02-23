Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $110.6380 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director William B. Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $869,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 485,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,750.38. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 6,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

