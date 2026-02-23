Comparing StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) & Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

StoneX Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -3.94, suggesting that its share price is 494% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneX Group and Gemini Group Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $132.38 billion 0.05 $305.90 million $6.70 19.20 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of StoneX Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.25% 16.43% 0.91% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneX Group and Gemini Group Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

StoneX Group currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given StoneX Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Gemini Group Global on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The Institutional segment offers equity trading services to institutional clients; clearing and execution services in futures exchanges; brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; and OTC products, as well as originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies, as well as engages in asset management business. The Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through Stonexbullion.com. The Global Payments segment provides customized payment, technology, and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and pricing and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gemini Group Global

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

