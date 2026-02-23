Comparing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and Allurion Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $370.49 million 2.60 $93.83 million $1.44 10.57 Allurion Technologies $32.11 million 0.42 -$7.20 million ($10.56) -0.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.0% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 25.33% 14.52% 12.88% Allurion Technologies -199.96% N/A -77.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Allurion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 1 7 1 0 2.00 Allurion Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Allurion Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 740.91%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than InMode.

Risk and Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Allurion Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

