Comedian (BAN) Trading 29.7% Higher This Week

Comedian (BAN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Comedian has a market capitalization of $125.07 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Comedian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.1308458 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,094,318.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

