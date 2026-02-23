Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.7143.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.81. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.45. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. The business had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.96%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,890.78. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 30.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 40,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 43.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 141,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year‑over‑year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near‑term positive for earnings outlook. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full Year Results

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year‑over‑year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near‑term positive for earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call‑option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Article: Unusually High Options Volume

Unusual call‑option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings‑call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short‑interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.)

Short‑interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short‑interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and is down year‑over‑year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full‑year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Lags

Revenue missed estimates and is down year‑over‑year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full‑year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: RGRD Investigation Newsfile: Johnson Fistel Notice

Multiple securities‑law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Headlines and heavy selling pressure — mainstream headlines characterized the drop sharply and NASDAQ trading showed a large volume spike, driving negative sentiment and momentum selling beyond fundamentals. MSN: Why Shares Are Getting Obliterated

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

