Clearwater Paper Corporation $CLW Stock Holdings Lifted by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Clearwater Paper comprises 3.1% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peapod Lane Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.20. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

In related news, VP Steve M. Bowden sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $161,246.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 68,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,880.24. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is an independent manufacturer of premium tissue and pulp and paperboard products for private-label and commercial customers in North America. The company operates through two core segments: Consumer Products, which produces bathroom tissue, paper towels and other away-from-home tissue products under private-label contracts; and Pulp & Paperboard, which supplies bleached paperboard used in folding cartons, foodservice packaging and specialty paper applications.

The Consumer Products segment services retail grocers, warehouse clubs, online merchants and janitorial distributors, leveraging multiple converting facilities to produce roll and folded tissue items for both household and institutional use.

