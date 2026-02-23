Cipher Mining (CIFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cipher Mining to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $85.9820 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $25.52.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $631,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,512,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,864,557.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,894.88. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,820. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,315,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Feynman Point Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cipher Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.