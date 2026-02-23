Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near‑term and near‑term‑cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock.

Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one‑off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one‑off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other downward moves: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 (to $6.91 from $7.07), cut Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 (to $27.24 from $27.92) — these reductions temper the otherwise constructive near‑term revisions and add uncertainty to the medium‑term outlook.

Shares of CB opened at $331.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

