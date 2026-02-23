Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,891,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,618,000 after buying an additional 389,694 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $183.69 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

