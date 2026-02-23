Centuria Capital Group (CNECF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Centuria Capital Group to post earnings of $0.0435 per share and revenue of $92.7480 million for the quarter.

Centuria Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNECF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Centuria Capital Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) is an Australia-based real estate investment manager offering a broad suite of property funds and securities to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the company specializes in both direct property ownership and indirect investment structures, catering to investors seeking exposure to diversified property portfolios.

Centuria’s core offerings encompass unlisted property funds, listed property securities trusts, property syndicates and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

