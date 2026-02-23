CCL Industries (CCDBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $1.3750 billion for the quarter.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.8%

CCDBF stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCDBF. Scotiabank lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.