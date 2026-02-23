Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,040 and last traded at GBX 5,036.46, with a volume of 4624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,030.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £804.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,962.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,921.27.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders’ real wealth across multiple market cycles.

The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.

