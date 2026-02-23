Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (BVRDF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification to post earnings of $0.8810 per share and revenue of $1.9959 billion for the quarter.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Company Profile

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company’s core activities span four primary service lines.

