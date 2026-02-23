Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) PT at $60.30

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in UBS Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of UBS opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

