Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Price Target at $181.88

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.8750.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.19. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $139.14 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 15.45%.The firm had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, EVP Robert Wrocklage purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.35 per share, with a total value of $251,377.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,071.35. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.42 per share, for a total transaction of $502,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,781.46. The trade was a 8.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Featured Stories

