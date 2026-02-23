Brokerages Set Babcock (NYSE:BW) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BW. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Babcock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Babcock by 93.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 849,602 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BW opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $972.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

