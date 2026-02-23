Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,588 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $420,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

