Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Acquired by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises 1.9% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BCO opened at $130.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.09. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $133.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

