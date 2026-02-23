Boundless (ZKC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.04 Million

Boundless (ZKC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Boundless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Boundless has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and $8.04 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boundless has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boundless alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,244.89 or 1.00094273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.53 or 0.99619522 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Boundless Profile

Boundless’ launch date was September 14th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,030,952,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,826,209 tokens. Boundless’ official message board is boundless.network/blog. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz.

Boundless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,030,952,948 with 233,811,414 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.08392259 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $7,978,011.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boundless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boundless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boundless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boundless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.