Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Position Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 82.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.