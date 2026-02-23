BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$35.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.5%

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

CVE stock opened at C$30.88 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$32.04. The firm has a market cap of C$58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,840. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Cenovus reports production records, focuses on boosting operations after acquiring MEG

Q4 results showed record production and an earnings beat, reinforcing the company’s operational story after the MEG acquisition — a clear fundamental positive for future cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and ratings today (TD to C$35, Desjardins to C$36, Scotiabank to C$34, Raymond James to C$33, RBC to C$32), signaling analyst confidence and implying mid‑single- to mid‑teens upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing.

Elevated trading volume and the stock sitting near its 1‑year high indicate active profit-taking and rotation; technicals (50/200-day averages both well below current price) support the view that recent strength may be consolidating rather than reversing. Negative Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target (from C$38 to C$35) — still an outperform rating, but the cut is a relative negative among the otherwise upbeat analyst moves and could contribute to intraday selling pressure. BayStreet.CA analyst roundup

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.