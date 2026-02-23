BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) a C$30.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$22.93 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$953.87 million, a PE ratio of -143.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently -177.80%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets. The Chemicals & Oxides segment manufactures and distributes a broad range of advanced industrial materials. The Rare Metals segment produces specialty metals and their compounds, such as tantalum, niobium, hafnium, rhenium, gallium, and indium.

