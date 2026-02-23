Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) and Bigcommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Titan and Bigcommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Black Titan alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bigcommerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bigcommerce has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.24%. Given Bigcommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bigcommerce is more favorable than Black Titan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Bigcommerce N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Titan and Bigcommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Black Titan and Bigcommerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 80.30 -$4.71 million ($2.95) -0.54 Bigcommerce $334.94 million 0.72 -$17.62 million ($0.22) -13.73

Black Titan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bigcommerce. Bigcommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Titan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bigcommerce has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Bigcommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Titan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Bigcommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bigcommerce beats Black Titan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Titan

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

About Bigcommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Titan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Titan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.