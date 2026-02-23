Barclays Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $210.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $291.62.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.7%

FDS traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 330,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.30. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. This represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

