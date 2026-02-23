Bank of America Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $93.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

PTCT stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a net margin of 39.44%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $172,983.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 70,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,002.64. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 7,371 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $511,252.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,848,007.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,975 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,691,000 after acquiring an additional 514,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,918,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,481 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,339,000 after purchasing an additional 891,690 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

