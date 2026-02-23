Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Axsome Therapeutics’ conference call:

Axsome reported strong commercial momentum with Q4 product revenue of $196 million and full-year revenue of $638.5 million , driven by Auvelity surpassing $507.1 million in annual sales and continued prescription growth.

and full-year revenue of , driven by Auvelity surpassing in annual sales and continued prescription growth. The company announced acceptance and Priority Review of the sNDA for VIVALITY in Alzheimer’s disease agitation with a PDUFA action date of April 30 , and is executing launch readiness including a planned salesforce expansion as a near‑term potential catalyst.

, and is executing launch readiness including a planned salesforce expansion as a near‑term potential catalyst. Pipeline progress is broad — imminent NDA submission for AXS-12 in narcolepsy, multiple Phase 3 programs for solriamfetol (ADHD pediatric, MDD with EDS, binge eating with top-line expected H2 2026, shift work disorder in 2027), initiation of AXS-14 Phase 3 in fibromyalgia, and acquisition of AZD7325 (AXS-17) advancing toward Phase 2 in epilepsy.

Axsome narrowed its full-year net loss to $183.2 million , ended 2025 with $323 million in cash, and states that cash is sufficient to fund operations into cash-flow positivity — a forward-looking claim that depends on execution and market dynamics.

, ended 2025 with in cash, and states that cash is sufficient to fund operations into cash-flow positivity — a forward-looking claim that depends on execution and market dynamics. Commercial margins face pressure as Auvelity and Sunosi gross-to-net discounts were in the high‑40% range and are expected to rise to the mid‑50% range (Q1 dynamics), Symbravo GTN is ~high‑70% during launch, and SG&A rose 39% to $570.6 million amid a planned salesforce increase to ~600 reps, all of which may weigh on near-term profitability.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $4.54 on Monday, reaching $179.19. The company had a trading volume of 131,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $86.99 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 78,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $13,480,249.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,183.12. The trade was a 91.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total value of $1,383,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,874 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,805. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after acquiring an additional 609,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,763,000 after buying an additional 472,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,303,000 after buying an additional 419,008 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 831.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 566.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 321,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $230.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

