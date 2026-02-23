Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $999.72 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $999.72, Zacks reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $183.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $148.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $2,255,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,136.96. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $6,015,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,702.40. This represents a 81.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,874 shares of company stock worth $51,390,805. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,591,000 after acquiring an additional 282,937 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Further Reading

