Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) Insider Sarah Butler Purchases 22,617 Shares

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Butler purchased 22,617 shares of Australian Clinical Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,983.57.

Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00.

Australian Clinical Labs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Australian Clinical Labs’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

