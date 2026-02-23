Analyzing Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 14.19% 15.99% 12.70% Neurocrine Biosciences 16.73% 16.48% 11.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 4 16 0 2.71

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $77.17, indicating a potential upside of 121.62%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $175.84, indicating a potential upside of 36.70%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $675.04 million 5.43 $141.21 million $0.88 39.57 Neurocrine Biosciences $2.86 billion 4.51 $478.60 million $4.66 27.60

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Corcept Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.