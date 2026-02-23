Analysts Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $2.13

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, January 9th.

In related news, CFO Michael Bercovich purchased 65,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $50,306.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,193.51. This represents a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.68 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink’s product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

