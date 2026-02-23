Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lifesci Capital raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of AMLX opened at $14.01 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.31.

In other news, Director Karen Firestone acquired 8,100 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,595. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $27,710.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,379,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,939,838.22. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,783 shares of company stock worth $2,122,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,116.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

