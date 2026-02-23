Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $150.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

