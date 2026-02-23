American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Financial Contrast

Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust 12.76% 4.96% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Assets Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group.

This table compares Horizon Group and American Assets Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust $436.20 million 2.75 $71.37 million $0.91 21.48

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Horizon Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

