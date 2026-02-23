Amcor PLC (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 17th

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 317.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 329.1%.

AMCR opened at $50.47 on Monday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

About Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

