Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 169.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $280.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $321.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

