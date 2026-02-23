Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $215.45 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $382.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.67 and a 200-day moving average of $253.39.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

