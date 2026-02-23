Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.05.
Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Exact Sciences stockholders approved Abbott’s acquisition proposal (preliminary results showed >99% of votes cast and ~67% of outstanding shares represented), clearing a key shareholder hurdle and advancing Abbott’s expansion into cancer screening/diagnostics — a strategic deal that should broaden revenue mix and long-term growth prospects. Exact Sciences Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Abbott
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s board declared its 409th consecutive quarterly dividend at $0.63/share, reinforcing a reliable income profile that supports shareholder confidence and may attract income-oriented investors. Abbott declares 409th consecutive quarterly dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott reported positive clinical results for its Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occluder presented at the AF Symposium — a favorable outcome for the company’s structural-heart/device pipeline that could support future market adoption and revenue growth in electrophysiology/cardiology. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Announces Positive Results for Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occlude
- Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s board approved governance changes to streamline the board (smaller board size). This is a modest corporate-governance move that could slightly improve oversight/efficiency but is unlikely to drive material near-term earnings changes. Abbott Laboratories Streamlines Governance With Smaller Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Media comparisons (BSX vs ABT) highlight Abbott’s valuation appeal, CGM momentum and strategic deals as advantages vs. Boston Scientific — useful context for investors but not a direct corporate action. BSX vs. ABT: Which MedTech Stock is the Better Investment Now?
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target for ABT to $140, which may temper near-term analyst-driven upside and investor enthusiasm despite the company’s strategic wins; analyst revisions can influence sentiment and trading volume. BTIG Research Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $140.00
NYSE ABT opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
