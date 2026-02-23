90,688 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 282.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups highlight Arista’s software-led differentiation — Zacks notes Arista’s EOS and CloudVision give it an “AI‑ready,” automated networking edge for enterprises and hyperscalers, supporting durable revenue and margin expansion. This underpins growth expectations and helps justify a premium multiple. Can Arista’s High-Performance Network Software Fuel Its Future Growth?

Analyst write-ups highlight Arista’s software-led differentiation — Zacks notes Arista’s EOS and CloudVision give it an “AI‑ready,” automated networking edge for enterprises and hyperscalers, supporting durable revenue and margin expansion. This underpins growth expectations and helps justify a premium multiple. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamental results remain supportive: Arista’s Feb. 12 quarter beat on EPS and revenue with high margins and ~29% YoY revenue growth, which helps justify analyst upside and a high P/E relative to peers. (Background earnings release)

Recent fundamental results remain supportive: Arista’s Feb. 12 quarter beat on EPS and revenue with high margins and ~29% YoY revenue growth, which helps justify analyst upside and a high P/E relative to peers. (Background earnings release) Positive Sentiment: Sector-performance pieces show ANET has outperformed many computer & technology peers so far this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting momentum/sector rotation flows. Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Sector-performance pieces show ANET has outperformed many computer & technology peers so far this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting momentum/sector rotation flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ views are mixed — The Globe and Mail roundup notes differing analyst opinions across Arista and other tech names, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside vs. valuation risk. Mixed analyst commentary can increase intraday volatility but doesn’t decisively move fundamentals. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks

Analysts’ views are mixed — The Globe and Mail roundup notes differing analyst opinions across Arista and other tech names, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside vs. valuation risk. Mixed analyst commentary can increase intraday volatility but doesn’t decisively move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces (e.g., sector/company comparisons) provide context but are unlikely to drive large moves unless they change earning forecasts or market share assumptions. Comparing Consensus Cloud Solutions & Arista Networks

Comparative pieces (e.g., sector/company comparisons) provide context but are unlikely to drive large moves unless they change earning forecasts or market share assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC filings show Kenneth Duda disclosed sizable sales (reported on Feb. 17), totaling tens of thousands of shares at ~\$142 per share. Large insider disposals can spook investors and add downward pressure even when management says sales are for personal reasons. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $28,561,131. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.72 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.