90,688 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 282.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.
Key Arista Networks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups highlight Arista’s software-led differentiation — Zacks notes Arista’s EOS and CloudVision give it an “AI‑ready,” automated networking edge for enterprises and hyperscalers, supporting durable revenue and margin expansion. This underpins growth expectations and helps justify a premium multiple. Can Arista’s High-Performance Network Software Fuel Its Future Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamental results remain supportive: Arista’s Feb. 12 quarter beat on EPS and revenue with high margins and ~29% YoY revenue growth, which helps justify analyst upside and a high P/E relative to peers. (Background earnings release)
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-performance pieces show ANET has outperformed many computer & technology peers so far this year, reinforcing momentum and attracting momentum/sector rotation flows. Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ views are mixed — The Globe and Mail roundup notes differing analyst opinions across Arista and other tech names, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside vs. valuation risk. Mixed analyst commentary can increase intraday volatility but doesn’t decisively move fundamentals. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces (e.g., sector/company comparisons) provide context but are unlikely to drive large moves unless they change earning forecasts or market share assumptions. Comparing Consensus Cloud Solutions & Arista Networks
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SEC filings show Kenneth Duda disclosed sizable sales (reported on Feb. 17), totaling tens of thousands of shares at ~\$142 per share. Large insider disposals can spook investors and add downward pressure even when management says sales are for personal reasons. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $28,561,131. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.72 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.
Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.
